'We just can’t take it': Violent robberies force Hamilton dairy owner to call it quits

The mental stress of violent robberies is the worst thing, in Harshesh Patel’s view. He’s closed his River Rd Dairy and Lotto Shop.

Harshesh Patel has a permanent injury from a hold-up, his wife can’t sleep and his son is scared to leave the house.

The Hamilton couple have now shut their Chartwell dairy’s doors after mental stress from countless robberies and violent confrontations – and a Claudelands dairy will follow suit this weekend.

“We just can’t take it,” Harshesh Patel said. “It’s too much for us.”

The River Rd Dairy and Lotto Shop had been robbed “lots of times” over the last few years, Patel said.

READ MORE:

* The future of the corner dairy: Owners will need to 'diversify' business in order to survive without tobacco

* Auckland dairy stabbing: Young man jailed for being 'lookout' during violent robbery

* Man who ram raided Cambridge store loses appeal against sentence



Patel said his wife – who spent the most time at the dairy – was robbed last month, when five people came in with a crowbar.

She was also held up a couple of years ago, and offenders put a knife on her neck.

His dad – who was in his 70s – was pushed over when a 13-year-old came in with an axe.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The dairy had been robbed “lots of times”, its owner Harshesh Patel said.

He’d been helping the couple while they were overseas for the first time in eight years. He had since required a knee replacement.

Patel fell and dislocated his shoulder during one of the hold-ups, and now has limited mobility and can’t sleep on that side.

He said five years ago the teens would come in wearing masks and gloves to hide their identity and fingerprints. Now they didn’t bother.

“They just come and steal. There is no fear.”

Sometimes, he said, they were robbed by children as young as 10.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff “We just can’t take it,” Harshesh Patel said. “It’s too much for us.”

“All over New Zealand it’s happening, and the Government is doing nothing about it.”

He said the dairy had a fog cannon, but it wasn’t useful.

“Once they are in, they are in.”

His wife was trying to forget about it, but can’t sleep at night.

“It’s really hard. It’s mentally, really badly disturbed. Almost a couple of times a week, she wakes up crying in the bed.”

His son was in high school, but was scared to play outside their house, and too afraid to ride his bike to school.

SUPPLIED Watch CCTV of an aggravated robbery in Huntly on March 9.

“It’s time to leave the country. That sort of situation...We just will wait for my son to finish high school, for his future.”

Patel said it was sad for the community – who were losing their local dairy and the familiar faces inside.

“So sad for us as well. But it’s too hard.

“[Customers] come here and talk to us, last 10, 12 years. Twelve years we have been here.”

They lived near the dairy, and knew the community. Many of his customers were in their 70s, 80s, and 90s because the entry was flat and accessible.

During Covid-19 lockdown, they would ring Patel up and he would hand-deliver parcels to their door.

It was also their first business, and his son had grown up there.

“We have attachment to it, because we started here.”

“It’s hard for us financially as well. This one was no loan for us, so we are making some money out of this and putting it in other places.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Harshesh Patel and his wife were packing up the dairy’s stock on Wednesday.

But the psychological toll had forced their hand.

“Mentally stressed is the thing. We can make money, it’s not money... It’s the mental.”

He said he had other things he could do, and they owned another business in Cambridge.

Patel and his wife were closed and packing up the store’s stock on Wednesday.

It comes as Bhupendra Patel, who owns Jai Jalaram Showgrounds Superette in Claudelands, is also closing his doors.

He would shut up shop for the final time on Sunday after 13 years in business.

The threat of robberies, ramraids and the increasing violence that come with them forced the decision for Patel and his family.