Hammer-wielding burglars raced across city, drove into fence, police say

The group wielded hammers during the burglary, it is alleged. (File photo)

A group of hammer-wielding burglars raced across Auckland in a van before driving through a fence, police said.

Police said a group of young people smashed their way into a commercial building on Elliot St, in Howick at 9.22am on Wednesday morning.

They escaped in a stolen white van, racing roughly 16km across the city to a house in Manurewa, a police spokesperson said.

Along the way the vehicle was spiked and was then tracked by the Eagle helicopter.

When arriving at the property, the group deliberately drove through a fence, before escaping into the house, the police spokesperson said.

“The seven occupants of the van have decamped into the address and subsequently been taken into custody without incident.”

Charges are pending for the group of seven, who were a mix of young adults and adolescents, police said.