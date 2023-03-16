Stuart Nash said a court decision should be appealed - what was the ruling about?

Stuart Nash's resignation comes after claims of improper interference in a case.

Stuart Nash resigned as police minister on Wednesday after admitting he encouraged the police commissioner to appeal a court decision.

Directly criticising a court decision is against Cabinet Manual rules.

Nash was a government minister at that time, but he was not Minister of Police.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has accepted the resignation, but Nash will keep his other ministerial roles.

Stuart Nash has resigned as police minister after admitting he encouraged the top police boss to appeal a court decision.

But, what of the court decision itself – was the judge unfair? Why would Nash call Police Commissioner Andrew Coster about it?

In the June 2021 decision, a Southland man was sentenced to four months’ community detention after he was found with an AR-15, a 12 gauge shotgun, two AR-15 magazines, two Ruger magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition at his house.

Police’s gun seizure and criminalisation of the man came after the Government banned military style, semi-automatic guns, assault rifles and high-capacity magazines following the Christchurch Terror Attack on March 15, 2019.

A buyback scheme was launched in the wake of the attack and ran until December that year, but the man hid the AR-15 under his mattress until it was found in March 2021.

It’s understood Nash called Coster about a week after the sentencing and expressed his concern about the sentence.

Nash was a government minister when the phone call was made, but he was not Minister of Police at that time.

Nash fell on his sword on Wednesday after admitting on Newstalk ZB that he encouraged Coster to appeal the sentence.

On Wednesday afternoon, Coster said in a statement: “I regarded the phone call as a venting of that frustration, and nothing more. I felt this was a rhetorical question, not a request, and I did not take any action following the phone call.”

Criticising a court decision is against the all-powerful Cabinet Manual that rules ministers.

Stuff asked several lawyers what they thought of the judge’s decision.

David White/Stuff Defence Lawyer Elizabeth Hall said the sentence of four months community detention seemed reasonable.

Elizabeth Hall, co-chair of the Defence Lawyers Association New Zealand, said there seemed nothing exceptional about the sentence imposed.

“Home detention is an alternative to imprisonment, it’s a very stern, restrictive sentence, it’s regarded by the courts as such, and it’s well within the judge’s remit to impose a sentence like that for that type of offending.”

Hall said judges were called on to impose sentences based on the context of the offending.

“They’re very experienced in considering all of the circumstances, including what sentences have been imposed for similar offending.”

John Hawkins Fiona Guy Kidd, KC, said it was important that judges could make decisions without political criticism.

Criminal Bar Association New Zealand president Fiona Guy Kidd, KC, said judges had to weigh up numerous factors, both aggravating and mitigating, when sentencing an offender, “so that the sentence fits the crime”.

Kidd, a leading Invercargill barrister, said it was crucial judges retained discretion in sentencing, according to the circumstances of the case.

“And it’s important judges can make these decisions without fear of criticism by politicians, because it’s a very difficult job judges have.”

Politicising the criminal justice system was very dangerous, Kidd said, and that was why there was a clear separation of powers between the politicians and the judiciary.

To that end, the Criminal Bar Association issued a call in December for all political parties to adopt an evidence-based approach to criminal law and justice during this election year, “rather than treating policymaking in this area as a political football. Such policy needs to be considered cooly and calmly”.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The man was sentenced to four months community detention for holding the firearms.

Grant Fletcher, a specialist firearms lawyer, said it was appalling that Nash had intervened, as Nash wouldn’t have had all the facts in front of him like the judge did.

“To wade into it without a full grasp of facts shows a truly distressing lack of judgement [by Nash],” said Fletcher.

Fletcher said he thought the sentence by the judge was on the firm side.

According to the reporting, the man held the firearms for four years without incident before police found them. The judge said a mitigating factor was that it wasn’t gang-related.

But, Fletcher thought the lack of gang links might have had a greater effect on reducing the sentence.

“I’m surprised there wasn’t a defence appeal,” he said.