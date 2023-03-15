Police seize beer cans potentially contaminated with meth in property raid

Police were seen seizing beer that may contain meth from a Manukau property on Tuesday afternoon.

Armed police have been seen raiding a property in Manukau and taking at least several pallets of potentially methamphetamine-contaminated beer.

Police issued a warning on Sunday that the beer could be circulating and that it might contain meth.

The “Honey Bear House Beer” – which comes in blue-and-red 473ml cans with a picture of a bear – that may contain the drug might have been passed around by people trying to import it using the beer as a cover, Detective Inspector Chris Barry said on Sunday.

A man who works near the building, who did not want to be named due to privacy concerns, said he saw armed police on Tuesday afternoon raiding an industrial unit on Ryan Place.

READ MORE:

* Police warn beer cans may be contaminated with meth



NZ Police/Supplied Police have concerns some of the beer cans circulating in the community could be contaminated with meth.

He said he saw police officers seizing cans of Honey Bear House Beer and loading them onto pallets.

“They raided the place yesterday afternoon after smashing the door in, and they’re still there today armed with rifles,” he said on Wednesday afternoon.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said a few shops were cordoned off down a long driveway on Ryan Place with two armed officers standing guard.

Supplied Armed police were still at the property on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a worker nearby.

A number of workers could be seen milling around outside the cordon and a blue tent had been set up inside.

Police said they had been at a Manukau address conducting a search warrant.

“Our inquiries are ongoing, and we cannot comment further at this point.”

Melanie Earley/Stuff Police said they had been at a Manukau address carrying out a search warrant.

“It is not believed this beer is available to be purchased in New Zealand and no other brand is involved in this shipment,” Barry said on Sunday.

“Police believe it is unlikely that any cans from this shipment have been sold over the counter or online, however part of the shipment may have been given away or passed on between associates.”

The immediate priority was to advise anyone in possession of the cans to avoid consuming the beverage and to notify police, he said.