Murderer Fang Sun ordered to pay $1.5m to Chinese businessman

A millionaire businessman who murdered his former business partner, Elizabeth Zhong, has been ordered to pay a Chinese creditor nearly $1.5m.

Fang Sun was driven by losing more than $26 million when he entered the home of his former business partner in the early hours of the morning and stabbed her multiple times, nearly decapitating her.

Last year, Sun was found guilty of Zhong’s murder and ordered to spent at least 18-and-a-half years behind bars.

Earlier this month a Chinese creditor Meng Bin, went to the High Court at Auckland asking for an order for Sun to pay up $1,498,764.13 after a failed business agreement.

Justice Geoffrey Venning said the court was satisfied Sun had no arguable defence to Bin’s claim against him.

“The plaintiff is entitled to the judgment he seeks, including interest and costs.”

Back in June 2019, the Beijing Haidian District People’s Court issued a judgment in the first instance in Bin’s favour against the Sun and others, Justice Venning’s judgment said.

STUFF Elizabeth Zhong's former business partner Fang Sun denies the murder.

The following month, Sun and other debtors appealed to the First Intermediate People’s Court in Beijing seeking to set aside the judgment. Bin cross-appealed.

In November of that year, the Intermediate Court dismissed the appeals.

The basis of Bin’s claim was an Agreement of Equity transfer – which is a contract between two parties re the ownership rights in a business to the other.

Sun failed to honour his obligations under the agreement.

The proceedings were served on Sun, who is serving his jail sentence at New Zealand’s maximum security prison, Paremoremo. But he took no steps.