Bar security guard punched two punters, rendering them unconscious

Peteroni Lilomaiava was working as a doorman at Dr Rudi’s when he punched the first victim unconscious.

A security guard knocked two men unconscious at two separate bars in Auckland in 2018.

Peteroni Lilomaiava​ pleaded guilty to assaulting one man at Dr Rudi’s and he was found guilty of injuring a second man under circumstances where if death had been caused he would have been found guilty of manslaughter.

Judge Tony Fitzgerald sentenced Lilomaiava to five months’ home detention and ordered him to pay $400 to the second victim.

Back in 2018, Lilomaiava was working as a doorman at Dr Rudi’s bar on Auckland’s Viaduct.

The victim raised his hand before Lilomaiava hit him with a closed fist, striking his cheek and causing him to lose consciousness before falling to the ground.

The second assault happened while Lilomaiava was off-duty and outside The Ferguson bar in Albany.

The victim had been removed from the bar when Lilomaiava approached him from the side and punched him, connecting with the left side of his dead.

He was rendered unconscious and his head hit the concrete before he was taken to North Shore Hospital.

The court heard Lilomaiava had engaged in restorative justice with the second victim and had apologised, which was accepted. He had also offered to pay $400.

Lilomaiava’s lawyer, Ben Hoffman, submitted a sentence of community detention and intensive supervision was suitable.

He was also willing to engage in a stop violence programme.

Judge Fitzgerald took time off the sentence for factors including Lilomaiava’s age – he was 20 at the time – and time spent on bail since 2019.