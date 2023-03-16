Father who punched baby and swung him into sofa guilty of manslaughter

Hamuera Rawhiti appears at the High Court in Auckland, charged with the murder of baby Clarity Turu.

Clarity Turu was only 5 months old when his father wound tape around his head and mouth, punched him in the face and twisted his tiny arm until it broke.

The baby’s ordeal culminated in his father, Hamuera Rawhiti, grabbing him by his ankles, raising him up and swinging him into the arm of a sofa.

Clarity died of a severe head injury that caused severe bleeding on his brain. A post mortem examination later found evidence of 17 blows to his face and head.

Rawhiti initially lied to the police, telling detectives the injuries were caused by his attempts at resuscitation. It was only 2½ years later, during his trial in the High Court at Auckland, that Rawhiti admitted beating Clarity.

“I couldn’t handle the crying,” he told the court.

Rawhiti admitted causing his son’s death but said he had no idea his abuse could kill his baby.

David White/Stuff Defence lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade, KC. (File photo)

His lawyer, Julie Anne Kincade, KC, reminded jurors in her closing address that they must determine what Rawhiti was thinking at the time “not what he should’ve thought, or might’ve thought or what you or I would think”.

The Crown said it was murder, that Rawhiti knew punching a baby in the face and slamming his head into a sofa could kill, but he chose to do it anyway.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes. (File photo)

In his closing address, Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes summarised it this way: “You might think [that is] an extraordinary level of violence to use upon a child… when he did that, he knew death could well result.”

On Thursday, jurors returned their verdicts of not guilty to the charge of murder. Justice Neil Campbell convicted him of manslaughter.

Clutching a bible, Rawhiti wiped tears from his eyes as the verdict came down. He could be heard cheering in the cells afterwards.

On the morning of October 22, 2020, Rawhiti was looking after Clarity by himself in their Ōtara unit.

His then partner, Clarity’s mother, had caught a bus to Hamilton to see her children from a past relationship.

Rawhiti said he woke to his son crying. He confirmed he “hurt him” but couldn’t remember exactly how.

He told the court he remembered twisting his son’s arm. “I remember the click.”

When asked how, he explained matter-of-factly: “Just bending the arm… I just snapped it.”

He also remembered punching Clarity in the face. How many times? Again, he could not be sure.

Rawhiti said he picked his son up by the legs and swung him so his head hit the sofa.

When asked what he had hoped to achieve, Rawhiti said: “I wanted him to stop crying.”

He described hearing his son take a deep breath, possibly his last, and running outside with the boy in his arms to get him air.

“I was shocked and confused about what I just did. I didn’t know what was going through my head at the time to do that.”

Rawhiti knew he had caused serious injuries to his son. Medical experts said the damage would have been apparent straight away.

But instead of ringing an ambulance, Rawhiti searched videos on YouTube, including one titled: “What to do if your baby’s not breathing.”

“During that time,” Kayes said in his closing address, “I suggest Clarity died in front of Mr Rawhiti with Mr Rawhiti doing little more that searching YouTube clips.”

An hour passed before Rawhiti went to neighbours to borrow a phone. Even then, Rawhiti asked to call Healthline instead of an ambulance.

“I was trying to find ways to help him without anyone knowing that I had hurt him,” Rawhiti told the court.

Rawhiti made enough admissions to ambulance and firefighters on the scene for them to know the baby had not died from an accident, but had been assaulted.

Rawhiti said: “I done it. I done the damage.”

Later he repeatedly lied to police, saying Clarity had not been breathing properly and that he caused the injuries trying to resuscitate the boy.

Among Rawhiti’s confessional comments to the paramedics, he asked: “Am I going to jail for murder?”

Thursday’s verdict from the jury has answered that question.

Intergenerational

Rawhiti’s own upbringing was violent.

He told the court of a violent step-father who beat him and his sister.

By the age of 5, he was in state “care”. He estimated he spent time in 20 foster homes before leaving at 17.

Thursday’s verdict means he has become part of a grim statistic.

Research by the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care shows one in three children and young people put in residential care have gone on to serve prison sentences.

That figure is even worse for Māori, with up to 42% being incarcerated later in life.

The data draws on children who spent time in state care in the 50 years to 1999.

Supplied Survivor advocate Keith Wiffin at the Royal Commission of inquiry into Abuse in Care.

Keith Wiffin is an advocate for survivors of abuse in state and faith-based “care”. He says the case is a tragedy for the Rawhiti and Turu whānau and while the commission’s research does not absolve Rawhiti of his responsibility, victims do create victims.

“I’m not condoning what he’s done in any way...but part of the reason it has happened is that the person has been a victim in his formative years and that has shaped his behaviours.”

He said while few survivors of abuse go on to kill, many have spent time in prison, others have experienced relationship problems and substance abuse.

“How different would his life have been if he had been cared for? I understand people get absolutely outraged by the death of a child, and they should, but you need to try and understand how it has happened to try and stop it happening in the future.”

Rawhiti will be sentenced in July.