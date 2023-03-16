Man charged with drink-driving following fatal Lochiel crash
Police have arrested a man in relation to a fatal car crash in Southland.
The 40-year-old man was arrested on two drink-driving charges on Thursday.
The charges relate to a fatal crash involving two vehicles on State Highway 6 near Lochiel, north of Invercargill, on February 25.
Three people were injured and taken to Southland Hospital.
One of the people, who was in critical condition, had died in hospital.
One person was still in hospital in a serious condition, a police spokesperson said.
The man is due to appear in Invercargill District Court on Tuesday.