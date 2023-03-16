Methamphetamine-laced beer could be linked to a death, victim's name suppressed

Police are investigating a possible link between a person’s death and methamphetamine-laced beer.

Beer laced with methamphetamine could be linked to the death of a person, a suppression order has revealed.

A Coroner’s order released on Thursday afternoon said police are investigating whether imported cans of beer contaminated with the class-A drug possibly led to a death on March 7.

The deceased’s name has been temporarily suppressed by the Coroner’s order, which also said the person’s cause of death is yet to be determined.

“There is no allegation [the person] was involved with criminal activity,” the order reads.

Police warned the public about “Honey Bear House Beer” on Sunday, March 12, saying the beer contaminated with methamphetamine may be circulating and should not be drunk.

Supplied Police seize beer contains that may contain meth from a Manukau property on Tuesday afternoon.

Honey Bear House Beer comes in blue-and-red 473ml cans with a picture of a red bear and a maple leaf on a blue background.

Armed police were seen on Wednesday evening at a property in Manukau and taking at least several pallets of the potentially methamphetamine-contaminated beer.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry said on Sunday the drug might have been passed around by people trying to import meth using the beer as a cover.

Barry said it was unlikely any cans from this shipment have been sold over the counter or online.

“However part of the shipment may have been given away or passed on between associates,” he said.

Melanie Earley/Stuff Police were still at the Ryan Place address in Manukau on Wednesday.

A man who works near the raided address on Ryan Place in Manukau, said he saw armed police on Tuesday afternoon raiding an industrial unit.

“They raided the place yesterday afternoon after smashing the door in, and they’re still there today armed with rifles,” he said on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have been approached for comment.