Landlord discovers 'drug growing room' in house after tenant left for Mexico

The tribunal ordered that all squatters at the Totara Vale house leave immediately.

An Auckland landlord was caught by surprise when during a routine inspection of his property he found a house full of squatters and drugs.

Property managers Collett Realty Limited visited the Tōtara Vale house on Auckland’s North Shore in January and found a “drug growing room” set up inside.

The home was in a “damaged and filthy condition”, the Tenancy Tribunal heard.

They also found “a number of unknown people” living at the house. The property manager had not received notice that there would be anyone other than the tenant living there.

According to the decision, the squatters in residence first told the property manager the tenant had been on holiday.

However, they later admitted the tenant had abandoned the property and was living in Mexico. This was confirmed by police, according to the tribunal decision document.

The landlord called the police, the property was “raided” and all drug paraphernalia was removed.

Tenant James Patrick Murphy, an Irish national, had been living in New Zealand and had a business which is now closed.

Company records show a company, Omurchadha Contracting, listed under Murphy’s name at the address of the rental. It is listed as a “surface coating and finishing” business.

The tenant had been in rent arrears, but had recently made a payment and so the due amount was relatively small.

Murphy was ordered to pay $331 for the outstanding rent and water bills, although he was not present at the tribunal hearing.

The tribunal rang the tenant’s number that had been listed on the application, but it went straight to voicemail.

Adjudicator Jane Northwood also ordered that Murphy’s bond of $2268 would be held by the bond centre until the landlord had a chance to make an application to recover costs for damage done to the house.

She ordered that the tenancy was to be terminated on February 13. The squatters were ordered to leave immediately.