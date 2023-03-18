Police seize $40k, firearms and meth in Gisborne and Tauranga

Three men have been charged following police raids in Gisborne and Tauranga.

Police say they seized $40,000, four firearms and 16g of methamphetamine while carrying out multiple search warrants on Friday morning in Gisborne and Tauranga.

The arrests came as a part of Operation Kōtare, a police operation that aims to disrupt organised crime and prevent gang harm.

Three men were arrested and charged with a number of offences including possession of methamphetamine for supply and unlawful possession of firearms, police said in a statement on Saturday.

“Operation Kōtare will continue to reduce the harm that gang members cause in communities through their actions of supplying methamphetamine and committing acts of violence,” Inspector Darren Paki said in a statement.

“We are totally committed to keeping our communities safe by disrupting and preventing gang harm.”