Person arrested, another at large after gun spotted in Manawatū
One person has been arrested and police are seeking another after a gun was seized from a vehicle near Palmerston North.
Police signalled for the vehicle to stop after it was spotted with a “potential firearm” about 4.15am on Campbell Rd in Bunnythorpe, a spokesperson said.
When the driver failed to stop, police tracked the vehicle and brought it to a stop with road spikes.
The two occupants of the vehicle ran away, however one was caught and arrested.
A firearm was seized.
Police are still searching for the other person.