Person arrested, another at large after gun spotted in Manawatū

Police are looking for the second occupant of a vehicle which failed to stop after a firearm was sighted.

One person has been arrested and police are seeking another after a gun was seized from a vehicle near Palmerston North.

Police signalled for the vehicle to stop after it was spotted with a “potential firearm” about 4.15am on Campbell Rd in Bunnythorpe, a spokesperson said.

When the driver failed to stop, police tracked the vehicle and brought it to a stop with road spikes.

The two occupants of the vehicle ran away, however one was caught and arrested.

A firearm was seized.

Police are still searching for the other person.