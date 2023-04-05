55-year-old woman arrested and charged after fatal crash in Kaitāia

A 55-year-old female is due to appear in the Kaitāia District Court on Thursday. (File photo)

One person has been arrested and charged after a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Kaitāia on Friday, March 31.

A 55-year-old female is due to appear in the Kaitāia District Court on Thursday charged with failing to report an accident causing death.

Emergency services were called to Wireless Rd, Kaitāia, at about 11.45pm on Friday.

“One person was taken to hospital in critical condition, however sadly died in hospital as a result of their injuries,” the police spokesperson said.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the crash are advised to contact police on the 105 phone service or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report using the reference file number 230401/3048.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers via 0800 555 111.