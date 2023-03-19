Person in serious condition after incident in Canterbury

Police were called to an assault in Lincoln on Saturday evening. (file photo)

A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after an incident in Canterbury, police say.

The incident, which police initially said was an assault, happened on Perymans Rd, Lincoln, about 8.45pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson said after making inquiries, police did not believe a criminal offence had been committed.

“No arrests were made, and we are not seeking anyone in relation to the incident.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent an ambulance, rapid response unit and a manager to the address and transported one person to Christchurch hospital in a serious condition.