Person in serious condition following 'incident' in Canterbury

A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after an “incident” in Canterbury, police say.

A police spokesperson said “inquiries are ongoing” after the incident in Lincoln on Saturday night.

They would not confirm the nature of the incident, the spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of an incident at 8.42pm and sent an ambulance, rapid response unit and a manager to an address.

They transported one person to Christchurch hospital in a serious condition.