Person on the run after serious assault in Canterbury

Police were called to an assault in Lincoln on Saturday evening. (file photo)

A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after an assault in Canterbury, police say.

Police were called to the assault on Perymans Rd, Lincoln, about 8.45pm on Saturday. One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition, a spokesperson said.

The alleged offender had yet to be found as of 3.30pm on Sunday, and inquiries were ongoing, they said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent an ambulance, rapid response unit and a manager to an address.

They transported one person to Christchurch hospital in a serious condition.