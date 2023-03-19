Person on the run after serious assault in Canterbury
A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after an assault in Canterbury, police say.
Police were called to the assault on Perymans Rd, Lincoln, about 8.45pm on Saturday. One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition, a spokesperson said.
The alleged offender had yet to be found as of 3.30pm on Sunday, and inquiries were ongoing, they said.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent an ambulance, rapid response unit and a manager to an address.
They transported one person to Christchurch hospital in a serious condition.