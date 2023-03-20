Three arrests after group flees ramraid, speeds around Auckland motorways

Two ramraids are reported in Auckland on Monday. Police arrest three youths following a ram raid at a commercial premises in Glenfield.

Police have arrested three people after a group were involved in a ramraid at Chartwell Food Centre and vape store in Glenfield on Auckland’s North Shore.

Police received a report of a vehicle used to access a commercial premises on Chartwell Ave in Glenfield, just before 1am on Monday.

“A group... subsequently decamped from the scene a couple of minutes later,” a police spokesperson said.

“Eagle has observed a vehicle in the vicinity which has sped off at pace, exiting and returning to the SH1 and 16 motorways numerous times. It has finally exited SH16 at Massey and several [people] have got out of the car and into a second waiting car, with the cars then proceeding in opposite directions.

“Eagle has maintained observations on the vehicles and three youths have eventually been taken into custody, while a number remain at large.”

A police spokesperson said three youths were taken into custody after Eagle observed a vehicle in the vicinity.

A substantial amount of stolen product was retrieved.

Charges are pending for the trio and inquiries are ongoing to locate the other offenders.

Police received a report of another ramraid at Huapai Fresh Mart, a fruit and vegetable shop, on Main Rd in Huapai, also early on Monday morning.

No offenders were located at the scene in Huapai and police inquiries are ongoing.