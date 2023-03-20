Former cop discharged without conviction after breaching Covid-19 order

Police from all around New Zealand flew into Hamilton Airport in September, ready to help man 10 checkpoints on the Auckland-Waikato border during a Covid outbreak. (This video was first published in September 2021.)

A former police officer of 18 years has been discharged without conviction after admitting breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Order by travelling between alert levels during the Delta outbreak.

Aaron Taylor, 48, was an Auckland sergeant when he travelled to Taupō on November 5, 2021.

At the time, Auckland was in level 3 and the rest of the country was in level 2.

He had been granted an exemption to travel to the Waikato area to visit his family and undertake childcare needs, however that exemption did not grant him permission to travel outside the Waikato area to Taupō to visit his parents.

While in Taupō, Taylor remained inside the house, wore a mask, sanitised and did not socialise with anyone outside the home, the court heard.

Taylor appeared at the Auckland District Court on Monday where his lawyer, Todd Simmonds, sought for him to be discharged without conviction.

This was granted by Judge Peter Winter and was not opposed by the Crown. Taylor was ordered to donate $1500 to a health-orientated charity.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police and Defence Force personnel monitored the Auckland and Waikato border during the Delta lockdown.

The former sergeant acknowledged what he did was wrong and was remorseful, Judge Winter said.

He is no longer with the police and is a project manager for a trust, the court heard.

The court heard it would be “disastrous” if the former officer was to be convicted.

Judge Winter said any breach of the Covid-19 regulations was serious, however this was a unique case and Taylor’s offending was low.

The judge was satisfied a conviction would be out of all proportion given the gravity of the offending.

Taylor had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, and cooperated with the police investigation, which must not have been easy, Judge Winter said.