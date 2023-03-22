Police investigate alleged shooting at Palmerston North shopping centre

Footage shows a Ford Courier losing control on Highbury Ave as shots can be heard in the background.

A recent shooting in Palmerston North is under investigation by police who say it is “pure luck” no-one was injured.

The incident occurred at the Highbury shopping centre last Wednesday about 10.25am when a large group allegedly began firing at the occupants of a white ute, which had driven through the crowd.

Footage from the incident shows the driver of a Ford Courier losing control on Highbury Ave before speeding off. Shots can be heard in the video, which is circulating on social media, before someone says “they’re coming back”. A group of people can be seen in the shopping centre car park.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said any time someone misused a firearm there was tremendous risk to the public, “equally by a driver using a motor vehicle to drive through a busy shopping centre”.

READ MORE:

* Small neighbourhood reserve eyed for kohanga reo and housing

* Covid-19: New vaccination clinic to open in shopping centre on Auckland's North Shore

* Person critically injured in daylight Palmerston North shooting



“The behaviour of both groups involved is appallingly selfish and reckless, this is a busy shopping centre visited by young and old, the fact that no one was shot, run over or injured was pure luck.”

He said the ute had not yet been recovered and police wanted to hear from anyone who could direct them to where it was.

Police were treating the incident “extremely seriously”.

But Highbury Ave resident Tracey Philps​ said despite the ute losing control on her driveway and shots being fired towards her house, she had received no communication from police about what had happened.

Supplied/Stuff Armed police outside the shopping centre last Wednesday.

”I was in bed after working nightshift, and I woke up to hear a whole bunch of noise at once.”

Philps, in her dressing down, rushed outside to see the ute “lose it” and a large group of patched Mongrel Mob members across the road.

“There were quite a few of them and then the shops were all pulling their metal doors down. It was scary ... I’m quite shaken.

“I don’t know how many gunshots I heard ... but maybe four to five.”

She said armed police arrived soon after and put tape around the shopping centre.

“I think they were looking for casings ... I went over to talk to a police officer, but he just asked me ‘did you see it happen’ then radioed something.

Supplied/Stuff Shops close their doors and tape can be seen along the front of the footpath.

“I haven’t heard anything else.

“I also found a road sign in my yard, it was pulled right out and inside my brick fence ... the ute had obviously hit it.”

Philps said she had lived in the home for more than 15 years but had never seen something like this before.

“We have the odd patched member here and there, and they are usually pretty respectful. But this was a group of them and we don’t usually see them in such large groups.”

Highbury had its own police station, across the road from the shopping centre, but Thompson said no officers were able to deploy from the station at the time.

“The illegal possession and use of firearms remains a significant concern to police, and we would be very keen to hear from anyone who can assist us in removing illegal firearms from within our communities,” he said.

Information can be shared anonymously with police or via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.