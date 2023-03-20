Man spiralled into supplying meth after family left

Police hope the introduction of Te Pae Oranga will help whānau stay out of justice systems like the Palmerston North District Court.

A man spiralled into drug addiction and supplying methamphetamine after his partner and children left New Zealand for Australia.

Palmerston North’s Faizal Muktar Ali, 45, was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday to two years and 10 months in prison for supplying and possessing methamphetamine.

Judge Jonathan Krebs, appearing via audio visual link from Whanganui District Court, said Ali had often bought methamphetamine in bulk and sold some to reduce the cost of his use, as he was a “relatively huge user”.

When the police arrested Ali he was found with 125 grams of methamphetamine, including 4 ounces in two separate packages.

He had travelled to Rotorua to buy the drug, then between February 15 and April 19, 2022 he had offered to supply it on 23 occasions, offering between 0.1g and 7g at a time.

Krebs said Ali started using drugs when his partner and children left for Australia in 2019.

“In order to overcome your sorrow you started taking drugs. That’s been a position for some years.”

Krebs said Ali’s friends were antisocial and encouraged him to take drugs.

Now Ali wanted to leave a life of drugs behind and return to Auckland to work in his parents’ business.

He wanted to re-establish a relationship with his three sons, who were aged 21, 17 and 14, and join a mosque.

Reconnecting with work, family and his faith would help him stay drug and crime free, Krebs said.

With Ali having completed a previous drug assessment, Krebs said it was plain he needed further help with dealing with his temptation in times of stress and needed treatment in prison to address this.

He had never been much of a drinker, but made up for it by taking drugs. He had been diagnosed with methamphetamine and cannabis-use disorders.

He was sentenced to home detention in 2019 for 2018 offending involving possession for supply and possession of utensils.

He also has a conviction from an earlier time for possessing meth utensils.