Trio jailed for daylight shooting at rival gang member at luxury Auckland hotel

The shooting at Sofitel in Auckland was captured on CCTV and shows a Mongols member and hotel employee quickly running for cover. (This video has no sound)

Head Hunters gang members and a prospect have been jailed after a revenge, daylight shooting at a luxury Auckland hotel.

Patched member Hone Hawira Reihana admitted firing a gun at a Mongols/Comancheros associate who had formerly been a Head Hunters prospect.

Tyran Panapa and a man with name suppression were found guilty of being party to discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after the shooting at Sofitel in April 2021.

The daylight shooting was the culmination of a series of tit for tat shootings between members of the Head Hunters and Mongols gangs.

On Tuesday at the High Court at Auckland, Justice Simon Moore said a plan was hatched to “exact revenge” against the rival gang.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The man with name suppression and Tyran Panapa were found guilty before a jury.

In the days before the shooting, a feud between the gangs erupted after a car belonging to a Mongols associate was set alight in early April.

The following day, a number of shots were fired into a Head Hunters-run gym in Browns Bay on the North Shore.

In the following days, 21 shots were fired into a Mongols business in Silverdale and 30 rifle rounds were fired into the Head Hunters headquarters in Mt Wellington where people were sleeping.

“Serious retaliation was inevitable,” Justice Moore said.

On April 15, just before 9am, the three defendants exited a lift into the hotel lobby.

Supplied Footage captured the moment a gun was shot at Auckland's Sofitel.

The Mongols/Comancheros associate sat in the hotel lobby speaking with a staff member.

Reihana and the man with name suppression then walked past the lobby, but Reihana turned around and fired two shots towards the two men.

The Mongols/Comancheros associate and the staff member ran taking cover after bullets narrowly missed them.

The trio fled in a black ute that was waiting outside the hotel for them.

On Tuesday, prosecutor Sam Teppett submitted this was a premeditated shooting in a revenge setting.

Panapa’s lawyer, Steven Lack, submitted this was a chance encounter, which Justice Moore disagreed with.

He checked into the hotel and alerted the others about the gang associate, Justice Moore said.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Hone Hawira Reihana admitted firing the pistol at a Mongols/Comancheros associate.

However, Justice Moore accepted he was likely under instruction from senior gang members.

Reihana and the man with name suppression were both brought up in environments where gang membership was inevitable.

Reihana was sentenced to three years and 10 months’ imprisonment.

The court heard the man with name suppression received an education in violence and criminal offending after leaving school.

“You are firmly entrenched in gang life...your desire to protect the reputation of the Head Hunters affects everything you do.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Bullets narrowly missed a gang associate and staff member in the hotel lobby.

Justice Moore found there was a link between the man’s upbringing and the offending and sentenced him to three years and five months.

Panapa was sentenced to three years and six months in jail. He had also admitted unlawful possession of firearm including a prohibited semi-automatic weapon, explosives and possession of cannabis for supply.

Justice Moore said Panapa may have been found with these items as he was a prospect and “the fall guy” or “dogsbody”.

The court heard Panapa had a loving upbringing, but there were two traumatic events in his childhood including being a witness to the fatal stabbing of his best friend which had a “profound impact”.

Justice Moore said Panapa is soon to be a father and has expressed a desire to distance himself from the gang.

“Do not let this sentence crush you. Look to the future and your life after prison.

“Your life will be rewarding and fulfilling but let go of those values and you’ll be back here.”

Justice Moore said he was confident Panapa had the tools, insight and commitment to succeed.