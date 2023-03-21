Guilty verdict in murder trial of 2-year-old Arapera Fia, whānau and jurors in tears

The man accused of murdering toddler Arapera Fia has been found guilty with whānau and jurors in tears after the verdict was read out.

Arapera Fia was only 2 years old when she suffered a sustained and severe beating on October 31, 2021.

Her injuries were not survivable and she died at Starship Hospital in the early hours of the following day.

Arapera’s caregiver admitted a charge of manslaughter by failing to protect the toddler while Tyson Brown denied a charge of murder at the High Court at Auckland.

The Crown said Brown caused the fatal injuries while the defence pointed the finger at the caregiver and said she caused the injuries in a “moment of madness”.

But on Tuesday after three and half hours of deliberations, a jury agreed with the Crown and found Brown guilty of murder.

The public gallery was filled with members of Arapera’s whānau, including her father Malcolm.

In the months leading up to Arapera’s death, the caregiver began retreating from her family after disagreements. Brown and the caregiver had been in an off-and-on again relationship and then the Covid-19 lockdown struck. Stress levels heightened.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tyson Brown denied causing the fatal injuries.

In the week before Arapera died, flatmates became increasingly concerned about the little girl. They noticed bruises, heard Brown yelling and the toddler crying.

Their concerns were raised with Arapera’s father, Arapera’s grandmother and other relatives.

“I remember her face. It looked like she was blind, she was just moving her head around trying to look and I knew she couldn’t see,” one relative said after noticing bruising in a video call.

“She seemed beaten, she seemed broken,” the relative said.

The caregiver even made a TikTok video with Arapera standing in the background looking emotionless.

Brown also took a video of Arapera with bruises, cuts on her face with her eyes filled with tears. He deleted that video shortly after.

The days leading up to Arapera’s death were undoubtedly stressful. Brown tested positive for Covid-19 and was required to isolate at the Gibbons Rd property.

The caregiver took Arapera to a testing station and threw the little girl into the back seat.

No one is likely ever to find out what exactly happened on the last day of Arapera’s life. The flatmates heard Brown yelling and screaming and Arapera standing outside in the cold with her face against the porch.

Stuff Tyson Brown initially told police Arapera’s injuries were caused from falling off a small plastic slide.

Multiple text messages were exchanged between the caregiver and flatmate Kiana Funaki. The caregiver said Brown blamed her for everything.

At one point on that afternoon, the caregiver took a phone call from health services advising she’d tested positive for Covid-19. She was on the phone for 30 minutes and sometime in that time the Crown said Brown fatally assaulted Arapera.

But the defence said there was another window of opportunity where the caregiver could have assaulted Arapera before the pair began searching online at about 5.30pm about how to wake someone from a deep sleep.

The pair also searched how to wake up someone from being knocked out and how long can a baby be concussed for.

The searches continued through till 7.54pm.

It wasn’t until 8.05pm that 111 was called.

An intensive care paramedic was immediately concerned and suspicious after noticing bruises all over Arapera’s body. The police were called.

At 8.37pm she texted the flatmate: “Don’t say anything to them sis. Say you don’t know.”

In court, the caregiver said: “I wanted them to know I didn’t do anything.”

As Brown’s lawyer Lester Cordwell said in his closing address, there are no winners in this case.

Arapera should have been celebrating her fourth birthday this year.

Justice David Johnstone thanked the jurors and whānau. He remanded Brown in custody to be sentenced in May, alongside the caregiver.