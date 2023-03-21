Man killed by police after firing at them in West Auckland named as David Fononga

Armed police stand guard at the Gull station on Henderson Valley Road, West Auckland on Friday.

The man killed by police after he fired at them in West Auckland on Friday has been named as David Fononga.

David Lolie Junior Fononga, 26, died in hospital after he underwent surgery on Friday afternoon.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time,” Waitematā district commander superintendent Naila Hassan said.

Friends and family have paid tribute to him on social media.

Fononga attempted to rob the Gull petrol station in Henderson Valley around 10am before a car chase with police ensued.

He fired at police before the pursuit ended at Henderson Police Station, where Fononga got out of his vehicle holding a gun and refused to engage with officers.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Fononga died after he was shot by police.

First aid was provided to Fononga and he went to hospital for surgery in a critical condition.

Police previously said the offender was known to police, with active charges against him relating to violence and drugs.

Officers had pursued the man from a Gull petrol station in Henderson Valley and “multiple” shots were fired at police, Hassan said on Friday.

A Gull petrol station spokesperson said the man had targeted the ATM within the Night’n Day shop at the station.

A witness described a noise “like firecrackers” as she drove up to an intersection blocked by police.

After arriving at Henderson police station, Hassan said members of the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) approached the man and challenged him to put down his firearm.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A shotgun shell on the road at a scene on Great North Road after man shoots at police in Henderson.

However, “he continued to brandish it”, which was when the armed offenders squad shot the man.

Hassan praised the “bravery, courage and tenacity” of responders and said she was grateful that no members of the public or police officers were seriously injured in the incident.

Police’s investigation continues and they have asked the public for help, including Henderson residents and business owners who have CCTV cameras in homes or businesses.