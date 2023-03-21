'My precious princess': Father of Arapera Fia, 2, speaks out after murder verdict

The father of murdered toddler Arapera Fia said as painful it is to think of her final moments, he wants to celebrate the 2-year-old and be her voice.

“Justice was served today and it’s not going to bring her back but only the memories I share with her I will forever cherish,” Malcolm Fia said.

Arapera Fia was only 2 years old when she suffered a sustained and severe beating on October 31, 2021.

Her injuries were not survivable and she died at Starship Hospital in the early hours of the following day.

She would have been four this year.

On Tuesday, a jury returned a verdict finding the caregiver’s partner, Tyson Brown, guilty of murder. The caregiver previously admitted a charge of manslaughter.

Tears were shed by whānau and jurors after the verdict was read out.

In a statement provided to Stuff after the verdict, Arapera’s father, Malcolm, said regardless of the verdict he was overwhelmed and bittersweet.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tyson Brown was found guilty of murder on Tuesday.

“I have come to understand and learn that the death of my beautiful daughter Arapera’s was done in an inhumane way, it’s too late to do anything she’s gone now and resting in heaven,” Malcolm said.

“I didn’t get to a chance to see her go off to her high school years, been able to see her dress up in her formal dress and doll up even walking her down the aisle on her wedding day.

“So many thoughts are running through my head and some I pray to the man above to help me get through it,” he said.

Malcolm hoped the death of his “precious princess” will help other families and friends in abusive and unhealthy environments to seek help.

“It’s never too late to ask for help. My daughter didn’t deserve to leave this cruel world like this. My heart and my soul left the day I got the call she was gone. I love you Arapera in this life and the next.”

Brown and the caregiver will be sentenced in May.