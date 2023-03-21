'Don't open doors': Auckland school went into lockdown over gang funeral

Saint John The Evangelist School told parents that a gang funeral next door had caused the disruption.

Police are saying there are no further issues after an Auckland school went into lockdown just before pick-up time on Tuesday.

St John the Evangelist Catholic School in Ōtara went into lockdown due to a nearby gang funeral, keeping children “low to the ground” in class.

The school told parents at 2.54pm that it was advised to go into lockdown because of gang members blocking a drop-off zone.

However, police said it was a voluntary lockdown. The school declined to comment when approached by Stuff.

Police said they responded to reports of a breach of the peace on Ōtara Rd on Tuesday afternoon.

The full primary school is home to 218 students, according to a Ministry of Education website.

“Please do not come to the school or phone the school as you will not be attended to as your child’s welfare is our top priority,” the school told parents.

The school told parents the funeral was at a nearby marae and there were bikes directly outside the school’s office.

It said parents waiting outside to pick up their children on Tuesday afternoon should not open their doors until further notice.