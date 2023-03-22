Protection order and 15 police call-outs before violent man murdered his partner

Tino Poi murdered his partner by setting the family home on fire

A man who admitted murdering his partner by setting the family home on fire was responsible for 15 domestic violence call-outs in the years before the murder and defied a protection order.

Poi Tinei, aged 51, admitted murdering Teao Ida Wiki​ at the High Court at Auckland earlier in March.

Court documents released to Stuff on Wednesday said Tinei subjected Wiki​ to repeated violence during their on-again-off-again relationship that lasted three years.

Of the 15 incidents where the police were called, Tinei was identified or suspected of being the “predominant aggressor”. Four of the call-outs resulted in him being charged.

By August 2022, the violence had reached the point where Tinei was issued a temporary protection order.

But the following month the pair got back together with Wiki moving in with Tinei, his mother, sister and brother on Nina Pl in Manurewa.

On the night of September 17, the couple were at a bar. An argument happened and Wiki left, driving to a family member’s house nearby.

Later that night Tinei made his way back home. He made himself something to eat and went to bed. Wiki arrived shortly after 11pm. Another family member heard the couple arguing in their room.

But it was much more than an argument.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Poi Tinei murdered his partner, despite a protection order and 15 police call outs over three years.

Court documents said Tinei picked up a petrol can and began sloshing petrol over Wiki and around the room. He also doused a mattress.

One of the family members woke to the sound of a smoke alarm going off and saw smoke escaping from the gaps between Tinei’s bedroom door and the door frame. As he fled he could hear thumping and slapping coming from the room and Wiki yelling out “Mumma, Mumma... Help.”

When he got outside, he realised he was the first one out and headed back into the smoke to look for others. He went for his mother first and with the help of neighbours, got her out of the house.

In the hallway, he noticed Tinei’s bedroom door was open. His vision was impaired by smoke but he was able to check the bathroom and other bedrooms and found no one else inside.

Tinei was already outside, watching the house burn.

Stuff The Nina Pl home was “well involved” when fire fighters arrived and it took them up to 40 minutes to get it under control.

Earlier statements from the police said the fire was already “well involved” when emergency services arrived and it took firefighters between 30 and 40 minutes to get it under control.

Rather than Tinei helping his family douse the flames with a garden hose, he “appeared to try to hinder their efforts”, court documents said.

“At no point did he alert emergency services staff to the fact that [Wiki] was inside and unaccounted for.”

Tinei began “mingling with the crowd and was eventually found by paramedics. He had serious burns to his feet, back and legs.

The following day police found Wiki’s body in the remains of the bathroom in the house. She was lying face down in the bath. A postmortem examination showed a wound above her eye.

The summary said she was also found to have soot in her lungs, suggesting she was alive when the fire was started.

Tinei was spoken to by police at Middlemore hospital. He is said to have claimed he thought everyone got out of the house, but declined to comment further.

He will be sentenced in July.

