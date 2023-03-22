Watch: Shirtless man tumbles 3m off awning at Leo Molloy's HeadQuarters bar

CCTV from HeadQuarters in Auckland's Viaduct shows a shirtless man falling about 3m.

CCTV shows a shirtless man tumbling 3m off an awning during an incident where damage was allegedly caused to a bar in Auckland’s Viaduct.

Owner Leo Molloy lambasted police on Tuesday, describing their response to late-night “vandalism” at his newly-relocated Viaduct bar HeadQuarters as “weak as piss”.

The businessman also rubbished police’s claim of reparations they said they would organise.

Police say they are investigating four people over wilful damage after some “playing around” on the bar’s electric awning at 4am on Tuesday, but are yet to make any arrests.

CCTV footage released to Stuff shows a shirtless man in black shorts falling off the 3m-high HeadQuarters awning.

The man appears to fall feet first, before hitting a marble bollard, sending his legs into the air and him crashing down onto his back.

Supplied Auckland bar owner Leo Molloy has described police's response to the incident as "weak as piss" after no arrests were made.

Another person then runs over to the man to check he is alright.

The man then raises his arms in triumph and walks the nasty fall off.

“He’s lucky he didn’t get knocked out,” said Molloy.

On Wednesday, Molloy struck a more conciliatory tone, saying police officers visited on Tuesday afternoon to collect the “fairly compelling” footage and developments had occurred in identifying the offenders.

“I’m confident now they realise the gravity of what has occurred,” Molloy said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Leo Molloy at a media stand-up explaining his withdrawal from the race for the Auckland mayoralty. (File photo)

Molloy said the awning had been viewed by a technician and the repair would cost between $30,000 and $50,000.

There would be further losses, Molloy said, as he wouldn’t be able to use the outdoor area.

But Molloy said it mattered that police were now taking the damage seriously as a crime.

“There’s been a lot of heavy hitters saying ‘thank god you’re standing up’ [against the police],” Molloy said.

Police said on Tuesday they were going to facilitate “reparations” between the offenders and Molloy, but the former mayoral candidate rubbished the idea, saying police didn’t have the power to do that, the courts did.

“They must think that I’m thick,” he said.

On Tuesday, Molloy posted to Twitter: “Thanks NZ Police, you’re as weak as piss. We have the surveillance, we have their images. What more do you need FFS.”

“What do you have to do to get arrested now,” Molloy asked when interviewed by Stuff.