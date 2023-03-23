'Power imbalance' - man jailed for raping vulnerable woman

Jeremy Price was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday to four years and 10 months in prison.

A young woman was trying to sleep off the effects of alcohol, but a man ignored that and forced her to have sex, saying it would be their little secret.

Jeremy Price, 22, was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday to four years and 10 months in prison for rape.

Judge Bruce Northwood said the summary of facts stated Price raped the victim, whose name is suppressed, at a gathering in Palmerston North in June when the pair and others were drinking alcohol. They had known each other for about three months.

The woman was intoxicated and lay down on a bed to sleep it off. She woke to Price dragging her down the bed by her legs.

READ MORE:

* Rapist jailed for more than a decade after attacking sleeping workmate

* Man jailed for more than a decade denies raping girl multiple times

* Nameless man jailed for role in robbery and assault of 71-year-old man



He tried to kiss her and removed her pants, then forced her to have sex

“She told you to stop,” Northwood said. “You continued saying it would be your little secret. She struggled and you did not stop.

“She put up a vigorous effort. If nothing else that should have told you she did not want this to happen.”

Price stopped when she started vomiting, left the room then came back with a bucket.

“This was a case of forced, violent sexual intercourse,” Northwood said. “You overcame resistance, placed your hand around her throat so she struggled to breathe.

“She was vulnerable, she was young, she was trying to sleep the alcohol off. She had enough for the night.

“This was a power imbalance.”

Northwood reduced the sentence for Price due to his age, his guilty plea and because he has autism and ADHD.

The victim impact statement was read to the court and it said after the incident the woman lost her appetite, couldn’t work, so lost pay, and was staying in Whanganui, so had to pay for petrol to get to Palmerston North for study and counselling.

For a couple of months following the incident she found it difficultto sleep and took sleeping pills, but was allergic to these and stopped taking them.

When she did sleep she suffered from nightmares.

“The nightmares are very clear and are always about what the defendant did to me over and over again,” her statement said. “I still get them from time to time.”

When Price was on bail she had seen him in Palmerston North and felt scared. One day she saw him at two different places, so it felt like she was being stalked, even if was just a coincidence.

She also saw him at a race meeting at Manfeild and believed he was looking at her every time he walked past where she was sitting.

Defence lawyer Kila Pedder said “the blight of alcohol” had affected Price’s ability “to make sound judgements”, and once the facts were confirmed to him, he pleaded guilty.

Crown lawyer Guy Carter said the victim had been asleep and Price should have known she was vulnerable.