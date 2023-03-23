Man accused of gang shooting in shopping centre wants name kept secret

The man accused of shooting the president of the Tribesmen wants to keep his name secret. (File photo)

A man accused of attempting to murder the national president of the Tribesmen bikie gang in a south Auckland shopping centre shooting has lost his bid for name suppression.

The 36-year-old appeared at the High Court in Auckland on Thursday where Justice Wylie revoked an interim order preventing Stuff from publishing his name.

However, following the judgement, his lawyer indicated she would appeal. A further interim order remains in place until the appeal is heard.

The man is accused of shooting Tribesmen president Dion Charles Nolan Snell during a gang meeting in the Ōtara town centre in November 2022.

He has denied the charge of attempted murder and is due to go on trial in April 2024.

Police allege the man pulled up at the town centre in his car for a “gang meeting” with a gun hidden in his clothing.

Justice Wylie said the Crown’s case will be that the man and Snell had a “brief altercation” before the man took out a gun and fired three shots at Snell. One shot hit Snell in the arm and a second hit him in the lower chest.

Despite his wounds, Snell managed to get away, chased by the man. He was later taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The man’s lawyers argued naming their client would cause serious danger and hardship to him and his family.

Han-Na Kim and Ish Jayanandan spoke of an arson attack that resulted in their house burning down before the shooting.

The lawyers also said a family member had been approached by a gang member demanding the man’s patch and his motorbike.

“It only requires one member from the gang to react,” Kim said.

Jayanandan added there was also a danger that a gang prospect could take it upon themselves to carry out retribution.

She said her client had no faith in Corrections keeping him safe and pointed to a number of cases where inmates had been attacked inside prison.

Crown prosecutor Chris Howard said the alleged arson and the approach for the patch and bike had happened without the man’s name being published.

He said the alleged shooting had happened in front of gang members and at a gang meeting and they knew who the alleged shooter was.

“This is serious offending. It is an alleged attempted murder, it’s almost as serious as it comes. It comes on a wave of inter-gang violence.”

Justice Wylie agreed. He said the alleged offending involved a gang shooting in a public place and as such, there was a high level of public interest.

He said the threats to the family had already occurred and the gang knew of his identity.

“There is nothing to suggest that any other person has an interest or, at least a substantial interest, to cause extreme hardship or endanger safety,” Justice Wylie said.

