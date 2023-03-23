Man whose death could be linked to methamphetamine-laced beer can now be named

Police have concerns some of the beer cans circulating in the community could be contaminated with meth.

The young man whose death police believe could be linked to methamphetamine-laced beer can now be named.

He was Aiden Ma’aseia Iosefa Sagala and died on March 7.

A Coroner’s order released on Thursday said Sagala’s family now wanted his name to be published.

Police are investigating whether imported cans of beer contaminated with the class-A drug possibly led to a death.

“There is no allegation [the person] was involved with criminal activity,” a previous Coroner’s order said.

Detective inspector ​Glenn Baldwin​ previously said police are conducting inquiries on behalf of the Coroner into the death of a man in Auckland.

Sagala died in Auckland City Hospital on March 7.

Police said they began investigating the link between Sagala’s death late into the week ending March 12.

On Monday, a police spokesperson said there was still a way to go in formalising any link due between Sagala’s death and the contaminated beer due to the ongoing testing.

“It is important to emphasise that our inquiries are still in the early stages, with further pathology tests and results still pending,” Baldwin said.

Supplied Earlier this month, police seized beer that may contain methamphetamine from a Manukau property.

“Whilst police are continuing to investigate this tragic death, we have established [the person] is not involved in any way with the importation or distribution of beer cans containing methamphetamine.

“We are conscious that at the very heart of this matter is a [person’s] family who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Police strongly advise against any speculation around the circumstances or the victim in this case.”

Police warned the public about “Honey Bear House Beer” on Saturday, March 11​, saying the beer contaminated with methamphetamine may be circulating and should not be drunk.

Honey Bear House Beer comes in blue-and-red 473ml cans with a picture of a red bear and a maple leaf on a blue background.

Earlier this month, armed police were seen at a property in Manukau.

They were taking at several pallets of the potentially methamphetamine-contaminated beer.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry previously said the drug might have been passed around by people trying to import meth using the beer as a cover.

Barry said it was unlikely any cans from this shipment have been sold over the counter or online.

“However part of the shipment may have been given away or passed on between associates,” he said.

Police have been approached for comment.