Meth-contaminated cans: Man died after he 'innocently sat down for a beer after work'

Aiden Sagala has been named as the person whose death police are investigating in relation to meth-laced beer.

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in relation to a seizure of beer laced with methamphetamine after it potentially killed a person who “innocently sat down for a beer after work”.

The man was arrested at Auckland Airport on March 10 and is before the Auckland District Court, police announced on Thursday afternoon.

Police are investigating whether the imported cans of beer contaminated with the class-A drug possibly led to the death of Aiden Sagala.

Aiden Ma’aseia Iosefa Sagala, 21, died on March 7 in Auckland City Hospital.

“Pathology testing remains ongoing into Aiden’s tragic death, after he innocently sat down for a beer after work,” detective inspector Glenn Baldwin said.

A Coroner’s order released on Thursday said Sagala’s family now wanted his name to be published.

“There is no allegation [the person] was involved with criminal activity,” a previous Coroner’s order said.

NZ Police/Supplied Police have concerns some of the beer cans circulating in the community could be contaminated with meth.

Police also confirmed they raided an industrial property in Manukau last week, where they found a “significant” amount of meth concealed amongst the beer cans.

Baldwin said part of the shipment contained liquid methamphetamine concealed inside cans, with the remainder containing beer.

A small part of the shipment was given away, with police advising anyone still in possession of a can to contact police immediately on 10/5 quoting the file number 230310/6793.

Supplied Earlier this month, police seized beer that may contain methamphetamine from a Manukau property.

Detective inspector Baldwin said forensic inquiries into the shipment were ongoing, but police were unable to provide a total figure for the amount seized, saying it would have caused “extensive” social harm.

Police said they began investigating the link between Sagala’s death late into the week ending March 12.

On Monday, a police spokesperson said there was still a way to go in formalising any link due between Sagala’s death and the contaminated beer due to the ongoing testing.

“It is important to emphasise that our inquiries are still in the early stages, with further pathology tests and results still pending,” Baldwin said.

Supplied Police said part of the shipment contained liquid methamphetamine inside cans.

“Whilst police are continuing to investigate this tragic death, we have established [the person] is not involved in any way with the importation or distribution of beer cans containing methamphetamine.

“We are conscious that at the very heart of this matter is a [person’s] family who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Police strongly advise against any speculation around the circumstances or the victim in this case.”

Police first warned the public about “Honey Bear House Beer” on Saturday, March 11​, saying the beer contaminated with methamphetamine may be circulating and should not be drunk.

Honey Bear House Beer comes in blue-and-red 473ml cans with a picture of a red bear and a maple leaf on a blue background.

Earlier this month, armed police were seen at a property in Manukau.

They were taking at several pallets of the potentially methamphetamine-contaminated beer.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry previously said the drug might have been passed around by people trying to import meth using the beer as a cover.

Barry said it was unlikely any cans from this shipment have been sold over the counter or online.

“However part of the shipment may have been given away or passed on between associates,” he said.