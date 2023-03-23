$1500 for Auckland primary school camp stolen hours after fundraiser

The school caught the thief on CCTV.

An Auckland school is “gutted, angry and disappointed” after $1500 raised to help reduce the burden of school camp fees on families was stolen.

Beach Haven Primary School on the North Shore held a community colour fun run and barbecue on Wednesday evening.

The money raised by the event would be put towards ensuring all the school’s 75 year 6 students could attend Camp Bentzon on Kawau Island in June, deputy principal Anoushka Dallow said.

It takes a lot of money to send kids to school camp, she added. Money raised was vital for making sure they had the right gear and warm clothing.

The fun run was a “fantastic” event, Dallow said. However the discovery that someone had broken into the school and stolen the $1500 raised overnight had put a damper on things.

The man used a tool to break through a window. Once inside, he searched through “every drawer and cupboard” which had left staff feeling spooked.

Beach Haven Primary School/Supplied Anyone who recognises the thief is asked to contact police.

“Stealing from anyone is disgusting, but this is stealing from kids,” she said.

“[Schools are] the one place you don’t steal from.”

Staff were yet to tell the students what happened as they didn’t want them to be upset.

“The kids will be gutted, absolutely gutted. It was their event.”

Thankfully, Dallow said, the school had a good network of security cameras and provided police with some clear images of the thief.

The school was also lucky to have support from the Beach Haven community, members of whom had offered donations after hearing about the theft.

By midday on Thursday, these donations almost matched the $1500 that was stolen.

“It’s an amazing community. They feel it just as much as we do,” Dallow said.

Northcote MP Shanan Halbert, who attended the fundraiser, said it was great to see the community come together to support the pupils.

“It is very disappointing to see funds that were supposed to go to support local tamariki have been stolen.”

If the stolen money is recovered, it would be put back towards the school camp.

“If we can reduce the fees even more, that’s going to help,” Dallow said.

The school encourages anyone with information to contact police with reference number P054056750.

Police have been contacted for comment.