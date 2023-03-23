Police make arrests after crime wave hits Feilding

Police have made five arrests in relations to ongoing crime that has been impacting the Feilding community. (File photo)

Police have made five arrests in Feilding after the small community has been rattled by crime over the last two weeks.

In a statement, Manawatū Area commander Ross Grantham said police have apprehended five people on charges relating to aggravated robbery, burglary and the unlawful taking of motor vehicles.

Those arrested are between the ages of 16 and 25.

“Police have had an increase presence in town recently,” Grantham said.

“After being made aware of undesirable behaviour in the town, we have been out conducting reassurance patrols and letting criminals know that they’re not welcome in town.”

This comes after Feilding has been subjected to a slew of crimes over the past few weeks.

Last week, an elderly driver was carjacked and sustained moderate injuries that required her to be sent to Palmerston North Hospital.

A man was seriously injured in an undetermined incident at the start of the month and several schools were placed in lockdown this week as a suspected stolen vehicle fled to the area.

David Unwin/Stuff Manawatū area commander Ross Grantham said police have upped their presence in the small town recently. (File photo)

Grantham said everybody has a right to feel safe in their community and police have been taking a “no nonsense” approach to anything that threatens that.

For members of the community who are feeling unsafe during this time, Grantham is encouraging residents to get to know their neighbour.

“A connected community is a safe community.”

One way neighbours can do this, Grantham said, is through capable guardians.

“A capable guardian is someone who keeps an eye out, knows their neighbours and who should be coming and going.”

Grantham said neighbours with these guardians are often safer.

Another way residents can support each other is through community support groups. In Feilding you can contact social services organisation Manchester House or Manawatū Neighbourhood Support.

Police have stated that residents can get more information on neighbourhood support groups by calling 0800 463 444.