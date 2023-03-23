Man accused of shooting gang boss at church wants name kept secret

Police at the scene of a shooting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Papatoetoe

The man charged with the fatal shooting of a Mongrel Mob boss at a church event wants to keep his name secret.

The 42-year-old has been charged with the murder of Daniel Eliu, president of the Notorious chapter of the Mongrel Mob.

Eliu was shot six times and died outside the Papatoetoe Seventh-Day Adventist Community Church on December 17.

The accused has pleaded not guilty.

The case was called at the High Court in Auckland on Thursday where lawyers for the accused argued naming him could endanger his safety and that of his family.

Justice Wylie said the accused is a patched gang member.

He said the police believe that he walked up the driveway of the church, holding a semi-automatic rifle hidden under his jacket.

The judge said the accused is alleged to have approached Eliu from behind and shot him in both legs before firing four more shots into his back. He said part of the police case will rely on security camera footage.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The funeral for slain Auckland Mongrel Mob Notorious boss Daniel Eliu.

The man’s lawyer, Shane Killian, said despite the shooting happening outside a church event, “most people didn’t even realise what was happening.”

He said in recent years gang tensions have boiled over and it was not uncommon to hear of drive-by shootings outside family homes.

He said the Department of Corrections had logged four requests from fellow inmates, asking about the accused and where he was being held. That information had not been passed on.

“We do know from history and experience that when there’s confirmation of who is involved, we get retaliation,” Killian told the court.

He said if gang members can’t get to his client in prison, they may target his family.

Crown prosecutor Sylvie Arnerich said the man had now been in custody for three months and there had been no threats to him or his family.

She said there was also an affidavit from a Detective Sergeant who said police had information that gang members learnt of the man’s identity in the 13 days before he was arrested.

Justice Wylie said the principal of open justice was of constitutional importance and a pillar of a democratic society.

The judge said publishing the man’s name would not increase the risk of harm for the accused or his family. He said it appeared the gangs were already aware of the man’s identity and the shooting happened in a public place.

“Given the nature of the offending, I do not consider that open justice should be required to yield, even on an interim basis through to trial...

“The alleged offending resulted in serious violence, in a public place where members of the public had gathered.”

Immediately following Justice Wylie’s ruling, Killian asked for a grace period so his client could give instructions on a possible appeal.

Justice Wylie continued name suppression for a further 20 working days for an appeal to be filed. If it is filed, name suppression will continue at least until the appeal is heard.

The man is due to stand trial in May 2024.