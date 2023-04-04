Knife-wielding man tried to rob car full of people, injuring one

Police are seeking help from the public in relation to an East Coast Bays aggravated robbery.

Information is being sought on a heavily built man who allegedly tried to rob a car full of people with a knife, injuring one person.

The incident took place last week, at about 3.30pm on March 29, at a car park in Mairangi Bay, on Auckland’s North Shore, police said. The man showed a knife to the vehicle occupants and made demands.

Waitematā East Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said the people in the car tried to drive off from the Volleyball Centre, but in the process one sustained moderate injuries.

The victims said the man approached another vehicle before their one and yelled at the occupant, he said.

According to the police, the man is about 162cm tall, of heavy build, has a black beard, wore wraparound sunglasses, a black T-shirt and dark shorts.

Just after the incident, police carried out a search in the area, but were unable to locate the alleged offender.

Poland said they are looking to speak to the occupants of the other vehicle that was approached, which was an older silver sedan with “some damage”.

“We would like to hear from anyone in the area who may have CCTV or dash cam footage that will assist the investigation.”

Please contact police via 105 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, with the reference file number 230329/4339, he said.