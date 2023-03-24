Body found in Auckland waterway referred to Coroner after unexplained death

The man’s death is unexplained and is being referred to the Coroner.

Police have referred the unexplained death of a man found in a West Auckland waterway to the Coroner.

On Saturday morning, police found the man’s body at about 10am in a waterway near Edmonton Rd, Henderson.

They subsequently appealed to the public for help in identifying the man, who they described as a “tall young man of heavy build, with medium-length black hair to below his ears” and “possibly of Polynesian descent”.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Police supplied images of the man’s brown boots, appealing to the public for help.

They also released images showing some of the man’s possessions, including a distinctive skull ring.

On Sunday evening police said they had formally identified the man.

Do you know more? Email james.halpin@stuff.co.nz or SMS / Signal +64 021 224 1061

“Police would like to thank the public who came forward and assisted police in identifying the man.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” detective senior sergeant Ben Bergin said.