'Outrageous betrayal': Real estate agent jailed for sexually offending against granddaughters

A 67-year-old Auckland real estate agent has been sentenced to five years and eight months imprisonment for multiple sexual offences against two pre-teen girls who considered him their grandfather.

Both girls were between the ages of 11 and 12 when they were indecently assaulted. He attempted to rape one of the girls as well.

He previously pleaded guilty to charges including indecent assault, attempted rape and unlawful sexual connection.

Judge Evangelos Thomas said the offences were an “outrageous betrayal” which would have a significant impact on the two girls through their lives.

One of the girls was the man’s step granddaughter, while the other considered him her grandfather, Judge Thomas said.

“It’s not the touching so much that causes the harm, but the depths of that betrayal, a 12 or 13-year-old doesn’t understand that.”

Judge Thomas granted the man permanent name suppression to protect the identity of his victims, and noted the man had never sought suppression for himself.

The offending occurred three years ago and continued for “an extended period of time” until the man handed himself in to police.

Defence lawyer Paul Borich KC said his client was sorry for what he had done to the children.

“The complainants should have expected loving support from him, and instead they got the opposite,” for which he expressed “profound remorse”, Borich said.

But he said despite the man being of good character for much of his life, he had offended against the two girls, Judge Thomas said.

“This didn’t happen once, it wasn’t a brain implosion... it was part of a pattern of conduct that extended over a period of time.”

The man was given a 40% discount on the starting point of nine and a half years imprisonment in consideration of his early guilty plea and his remorse.

