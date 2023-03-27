Drink driver who caused fatal crash unfit to stand trial due to dementia

A man who caused a fatal crash in Rangitīkei has been ruled unfit to stand trial.

A drink driver was seen driving in the wrong lane and overtaking on a blind corner shortly before he crashed into another vehicle, killing the driver.

But the man who caused the crash, who has name suppression, has been ruled unfit to stand trial because he has dementia.

Jeremy Pearcey, 58, died in a crash on State Highway 3 near Turakina, between Bulls and Whanganui, in June 2022.

The man was charged with manslaughter by driving in a dangerous manner while under the influence of alcohol and causing Pearcey’s death.

READ MORE:

* Foster dad got drunk and abused duty of care, says crown

* 'Great achievement' as three lawyers sworn in at High Court in Nelson

* Man accused of stabbing police officer in the face not guilty by reason of insanity



But a High Court decision by Justice Christine Grice released last week found the man was unfit to stand trial because he was “suffering from a mental impairment”.

A trial date had been set for October 2023, but an issue arose about the man’s fitness to plead because of his ability to engage in the court process due to dementia, which affected his ability to communicate with his lawyer adequately, Grice’s report said.

A psychiatrist and psychologist provided reports to the court.

The psychiatrist’s report stated the man was unlikely to appreciate the nature of his actions or the wrongness.

“The mental impairment significantly affects his cognitive ability so he has a very limited appreciation of the court processes and indeed of the offence with which he is charged.”

Although the man had a superficial understanding of the roles of the people involved in the court process and the difference between entering a guilty or not guilty plea, his inability to retain information, even for short periods of time, meant he could not provide instructions to his lawyer.

“It is highly unlikely that he would be able to engage in any meaningful sense in the court process.”

The report said the man’s “voluntary intoxication through alcohol consumption would have likely had the effect of disinhibiting his actions and undoubtedly [played a] part in the sequence of events”.

The psychologist’s report said the man’s condition was a disease of the mind, but it did not render him incapable of understanding the nature and quality of its actions, or the morality of the actions at the time of the offence.

This meant he could not use insanity as a defence, but was still unfit to stand trial.

Testing showed he was not faking his condition.

Grice said there was evidence to prove the man caused Pearcey’s death by his dangerous driving while under the influence of alcohol.

A witness who helped at the crash scene had seen the man driving before the crash.

A Ford ute driven by the man crashed head on into a Volkswagen driven by Pearcey about 4km east of Turakina.

Pearcey died at the scene due to multiple injuries from the crash.

The man’s blood level was 186 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, nearly four times the legal limit, the report said. He was driving about 114kph.

Witnesses described the man driving dangerously before the crash, including an attempt to overtake another vehicle on a blind corner, and two other motorists had to move to the left of the road to avoid hitting the man who was driving towards them on the wrong side of the road.

Another witness described his driving as “really, really bad”, “really erratic” and “hanging out in the other lane”.

The man was remanded on bail and there would be a deposition hearing in late April.