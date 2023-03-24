Two teens arrested after vape shop burgled a third time in one week

Karn Bir at his vape shop Hot Boxx after a second burglary last week.

Police have arrested two teenagers after a spate of burglaries at a vape shop in central Blenheim.

The latest burglary of the Charles St shop was reported to police early on Friday morning.

The previous two burglaries, in which vaping products worth thousands of dollars were taken, were reported on March 16 and 17.

Detective Sergeant Lindsay Tilbury, relieving area response manager for Marlborough, said two teenagers had been arrested on Friday.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether the three incidents are linked,” Tilbury said.

“Police have worked quickly to identify those involved.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and we are working to identify others involved.”

Thieves forced their way into the store, just days after a similar break-in.

Hot Boxx owner Karn Bir said on Friday he felt little comfort from the arrests. “I’m feeling the same, feeling bad.”

He had lost yet another day’s trade as he waited for the police to collect evidence from the scene, and getting a tradesman in to fix his door a third time, he said.

The first two burglaries had cost him roughly $5000 in stolen stock, hundreds more from lost trade, and “heaps” in getting his door put back on its hinges for the third time in a week.

”The insurance doesn’t cover the door, it only covers the stock,” Bir said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Police check for fingerprints at Hot Boxx on the morning of March 16.

He said he was sceptical about whether young people could be sufficiently held to account.

“I don’t think they’ll do anything because they are teenagers ... New Zealand has to change the rules,” Bir said.

Tilbury said the two young people arrested would be referred through Youth Aid.

“Police and our partners will be working with the families of the young people involved.

“Police will be increasing our visibility and patrols in the area where this business was targeted. We acknowledge how upsetting this series of offences has been for them.”

Anyone with information relating to these incidents was asked to contact the police by calling 105 and quoting file number 230324/1513.