Two more arrested after Southland store ramraid

Pamona St Discount and Vape store was ramraided on March 14.

Police have arrested two more people for allegedly ramraiding a store in Southland earlier this month.

The front entrance of the Pamona St Discount and Vape store was destroyed on March 14 after a vehicle smashed into it during a burglary.

Video footage from the owner showed three people were involved in the burglary, with two entering the store while the other stood watch.

The store’s owner Anson Huang believed bags the burglars left the store with contained cash and vape products.

The car used was stolen from a nearby address in the early hours of the morning.

Police initially arrested a 14-year-old boy the following day, charging him with burglary and unlawful taking of a vehicle, who appeared in Invercargill Youth Court the same day.

However, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird have made two further arrested in relation to the incident.

A 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were charged with burglary and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, he said.

“The 24-year-old was also charged with aggravated robbery in relation to an alleged robbery at the Centre St Discount Store one the 26 June 2022.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Police have arrested three people in relation to the burglary of the Pamona St Discount and Vape store.

He was due to appear in Invercargill District Court on Friday.

Police also arrested two others in relation to another burglary at the rural Wilsons Crossing.

A 31-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, who have been charged in relation to the burglaries, were due to appear in Invercargill District Court today.

Baird thanked the public for providing information that helped police hold these alleged offenders to account.