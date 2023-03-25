Driver injured in 'road rage' altercation in Wellington, police seek witnesses

Police are appealing for people who witnessed a road rage incident in the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn on Friday to contact them (file photo).

Police are appealing for people who witnessed a road rage incident in the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn, which left one injured on Friday, to come forward.

Police said two drivers were involved in a road rage-related altercation at 5pm on Ohiro Rd.

One of the drivers allegedly struck the second driver in the head, causing injuries which required hospital treatment, according to police.

Police believe there may be several people who witnessed the incident who they had not yet spoken to, given how busy the road was.

Anyone with information can contact the police on 105 or online, using the file number 230324/4181.