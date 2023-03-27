Two more arrests in relation to Blenheim vape shop burglaries

Thieves forced their way into the store, just days after a similar break-in.

Two more young people have been arrested in relation to a spate of vape shop burglaries after police searched a Blenheim property.

Hot Boxx on Charles St in central Blenheim was broken into three times within about a week, most recently on Thursday night. Vaping products worth thousands were taken, and the store was damaged.

Two teenagers were arrested on Friday, police confirmed, and were referred to the Youth Aid programme.

Detective Sergeant Lindsay Tilbury, relieving area response manager for Marlborough, said on Monday another two young people had been arrested.

Police had executed a search warrant at a Blenheim property on Sunday, Tilbury said.

“A number of items relating to an earlier burglary were recovered. Two further young people were arrested, and referred to Youth Aid,” Tilbury said.

“Police and our partners will be working with the families of the young people involved.”

A police spokesperson said on Monday that the teenagers arrested on Friday were thought to be connected only to the burglary on Thursday night, whereas the young people arrested on Sunday were thought to be related only to the two earlier burglaries.

Police were unable to say at this stage if the two different pairs were connected as enquiries were ongoing, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the police by calling 105 and quoting the file number 230324/1513.