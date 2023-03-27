Victim deaf in one ear after Christmas Eve assault, police appeal for help

Police are searching for a man in relation to a Christmas Eve assault in Auckland CBD.

Police are asking for help to identify a man connected to a Christmas Eve assault that left a person unconscious and deaf in one ear.

The early morning December 24, 2022, assault happened on Auckland CBD’s Fort St, with police responding at 4.20am.

Police released CCTV images on Monday of a man they want to identify in relation to the assault.

“Police believe the person pictured may be able to assist us with our inquiries.”

Fort St hosts a number of popular Auckland bars including TAB Right Track and Mr Murdoch’s.

Fort Lane, which runs perpendicular off Fort St, is home to popular nightclubs such as Roxy and Sapphire Nightclub.

Do you know more? Email james.halpin@stuff.co.nz or SMS / Signal +64 021 224 1061

The area around Fort St was the centre of a post-Covid increase in antisocial behaviour in the central city, including a shooting a year ago.

A spokesperson said anyone with footage or information can contact police via the 105 phone service or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report and the reference file number 221224/4369.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.