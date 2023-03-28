Prominent political figure faces new charges of sexual assault, including against underage boys

The man first appeared in the Waitākere District Court in January.

The prominent political figure charged with historical sexual assault, including against underage boys, is now facing 9 charges.

The man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, appeared in the Waitākere District Court for the second time on Tuesday morning.

He is now charged with 9 counts of indecent assault against two alleged victims. The charges allege the offending happened over a number of years.

The nine indecent assault charges include six charges against a man or boy older than 16, and three separate charges against a boy 12-16.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The man appeared at the Waitākere District Court.

He first appeared in January on 5 historical charges, relating to two boys between 1995 and 1999.

The attempted sexual violation charges he faced have been dropped and replaced with charges of indecent assault.

On Tuesday, the man, through his lawyer Ian Brookie, elected a trial by jury after pleading not guilty.

Judge Lisa Tremewan​ said name suppression would continue on an interim basis until another hearing at the end of May.

Judge Tremewan also set the man’s next appearance for a specialist sexual violence hearing at the Auckland District Court and remanded him on bail .

The man is not a current MP.