Lawyer broke down former girlfriend's door, allegedly threatened to ruin career

A top insolvency lawyer is alleged to have engaged in a pattern of aggressive, intimidating and threatening conduct towards a colleague while the pair were in an intermittent relationship, a tribunal has heard.

Murray Tingey is appearing before the Lawyers and Conveyers Disciplinary Tribunal in Auckland, facing charges of misconduct in relation to incidents over a decade ago. His two-day hearing began on Tuesday.

Tingey, was a previous partner at Bell Gully and resigned in 2016 after 24 years at the firm with little comment.

On a number of occasions the woman was left feeling frightened by Tingey’s threatening behaviour, the tribunal heard.

In Maria Dew, KC’s, opening statement for the National Standards Committee, she said there was a clear power imbalance in this case which has had serious consequences both personally and professionally for the complainant. However, this was not a case similar to the James Gardner-Hopkins case.

Tingey admits misconduct amounting to disgraceful and dishonourable conduct, however there is still much in dispute, Dew said.

Interim suppression orders are in place to protect the identity the complainant. However, Stuff can report the woman was employed as a solicitor at Bell Gully from 2004 to 2008 and the pair were in an intermittent relationship for a period of time.

“I desperately didn’t want to leave the firm. I was extremely distressed about having to leave and it was purely because of Murray,” the woman told the tribunal on Tuesday.

On a Saturday in 2009, Tingey is alleged to have become angry and insulted the woman after he found out she was going on another date.

Kathryn George/Stuff Murray Tingey is appearing before the Lawyers & Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal facing charges of misconduct.

Tingey didn’t allow her to leave the office, physically blocking her office door. He then sat in the passenger seat of her car.

According to the charging notice, he made persisted attempts to persuade her to resume the relationship with him.

Later that year, Tingey accepts he broke into the woman’s Ponsonby apartment, broke down the door, grabbed her and caused significant distress to her.

“He was so intoxicated he has no ability to deny that charge,” Dew submitted.

The pair’s relationship permanently ended in 2011, however Tingey is alleged to have continued harassing the woman.

The woman felt a surge of anxiety every time her phone rang or a text was received, she told the tribunal.

After an incident in Dunedin where Tingey threatened her, the woman disclosed what happened to friends.

“I was extremely distressed by what had just happened. I was quite desperate… I was frightened,” she said.

Later that year, Tingey arrived at the woman’s home and persistently asked to be let him.

He is alleged to have threatened to destroy her career, disclose personal information about the woman and was angry towards the woman’s new partner.

“I will destroy your career and reputation in law,” Tingey is alleged to have said.

The woman’s partner, who also cannot be named, told the tribunal he’d never seen anything like the confrontation that day.

The man said he was concerned about the woman’s health and wellbeing as what she was telling him sounded like a toxic work environment.

He suggested she make a complaint to the Bell Gully board, however appreciated the legal profession was “a pretty tough place to be as a woman”.

While at the office, Tingey is also alleged to have told the woman it was inappropriate for her to continue working at Bell Gully and not be in a relationship with him.

His behaviour led the woman to resign later in 2011.

The tribunal continues.