Meth-contaminated cans: Police arrest second person over importation of beer linked to man's death

Police have concerns some of the beer cans circulating in the community could be contaminated with meth.

Police have arrested a second man over the importation of beer contaminated with meth which may have led to a man’s death.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday morning and is set to appear before the Auckland District Court on charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply and supplying methamphetamine.

According to police, methamphetamine was concealed in a retail-ready looking can called Honey Bear House Beer which comes in blue and red 473ml cans, with a picture of a red bear and a maple leaf on a blue background.

A first person was arrested at Auckland Airport on March 10 and is before the Auckland District Court.

Police are investigating whether the cans contaminated with the class-A drug possibly led to the death of Aiden Sagala.

Aiden Ma’aseia Iosefa Sagala, 21, died on March 7 in Auckland City Hospital after police said he “innocently sat down for a beer after work”.

Supplied/Supplied Aiden Sagala has been named as the person whose death police are investigating in relation to meth-laced beer.

Detective inspector Glenn Baldwin said a search warrant was carried out at an Auckland address on Tuesday morning.

“This is by no means not over yet,” Baldwin said.

“Our investigation continues to develop at pace, and we cannot rule out further arrests or charges as a result,”

Police earlier raided a commercial premises in Ryan Place in Manukau where they seized pallets of the beer.

A police spokesperson said they were still analysing the catch.

While it didn’t reach shelves, police believe some cans may be circulating in the community and have advised anyone who comes into contact with it to not drink it.

“At this point we have identified that part of the shipment contains liquid methamphetamine concealed inside cans, with the remainder containing beer.

“A small part of the shipment may have been given away.”