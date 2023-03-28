Three dogs to be destroyed after attack on woman, who lost part of her ear

Three dogs must be destroyed after they attacked a woman on Auckland’s North Shore. (File photo)

Three dogs will be put down and their owners fined after they attacked a woman, taking away part of her ear.

Tamara Milo​ and Ethan Tuapola​ were previously convicted after their dogs – staffordshire bull terrier crosses Snowy, Bonnie and Rocket – attacked their neighbour in November 2020.

According to the summary of facts, the pair had just moved into a property located behind the victim’s property in Beach Haven on Auckland’s North Shore.

The victim had been using the washing line while the property was vacant.

Upon discovering this, Milo and Tuapola asked the victim not to use their washing line – as did the landlord, who owned both properties.

Despite this, the victim went to use the washing line at the back of Milo and Tuapola’s house and was accosted by Bonnie and Rocket, who sniffed her and put their paws up on her laundry.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Staff from the Silverdale Animal Shelter show a group of preschoolers how to safely interact with dogs.

“The complainant continued to walk past the dogs, shooing and kicking in the direction of the dogs with her feet.”

Snowy then approached and grabbed at a towel, prompting the victim to rip it away.

The dogs then began to bark and attack the victim, while Milo attempted to stop them. Tuapola was not home.

The victim managed to escape back to her house, where she phoned an ambulance.

She spent two nights in hospital with wounds to both arms, her calf and neck. She also required surgery on her ear, which lost skin and thickness in the attack.

At the pair’s sentencing at the North Shore District Court on Tuesday, lawyer Justin Harder said the victim was trespassing, given she had been told to stop using their washing line.

He also argued that the victim had provoked the dogs to attack by kicking at shooing at them, rather than asking Milo, who was nearby, to put the dogs away.

Prosecutor David Collins, representing Auckland Council, described the incident as a “very serious attack” that could have been prevented had there been a locked gate to stop access by unwanted visitors.

It was the obligation of the owners to ensure their dogs were secured and under control, he added.

Judge June Jelas ordered the Milo and Tuapola to each pay the victim $2500 in financial reparation and $1200 for emotional harm. Milo was also fined $600 for not having control of the dogs during the incident.

Jelas also ordered for the destruction of Snowy, Bonnie and Rocket, who have been impounded since the incident.

She acknowledged Milo and Tuapola’s loss of their loved and valued pets.