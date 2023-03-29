Auckland lawyer denies intimidating, threatening behaviour towards ex-girlfriend

A top insolvency lawyer has denied a pattern of angry, aggressive behaviour towards a fellow lawyer with whom he was in a secret relationship.

Murray Tingey is appearing before the Lawyers and Conveyers Disciplinary Tribunal in Auckland, facing charges of misconduct in relation to incidents over a decade ago. His two-day hearing began on Tuesday.

Tingey was a partner at Bell Gully, but resigned in 2016 after 24 years at the firm.

On a number of occasions, the woman was left feeling frightened by Tingey’s threatening behaviour, the tribunal heard.

“He nearly destroyed my career,” the woman said.

Tingey has admitted misconduct amounting to disgraceful and dishonourable conduct, however there was still much in dispute, Maria Dew KC said in her opening submissions for the National Standards Committee.

Interim suppression orders are in place to protect the identity of the complainant.

However, Stuff can report the woman was employed as a solicitor at Bell Gully from 2004 to 2008 and the pair were in an intermittent secret relationship for a period of time.

Tingey accepted he broke into the woman’s Ponsonby apartment in 2009, broke down the door, grabbed her and caused significant distress to her.

“I want to take responsibility for what I’ve done. I’ve never shied away from that,” Tingey said.

That incident was “the worst thing that ever happened to me”, he said.

“I was incredibly distressed. I was absolutely ashamed about what I’d done.”

However, Tingey denied his behaviour during another 2009 incident, where he followed the woman from the office to her car to attempt to stop her from going on a date, was intimidating.

“I don’t think she should have been scared.”

The pair’s relationship ended in 2011. However, Tingey is alleged to have continued harassing the woman.

“I’d already tried to seek help ... I went to [Bell Gully chairperson] Roger [Partridge] about a previous incident and it had backfired,” the woman said.

The woman said she was told to keep quiet about the relationship.

“I had foolishly allowed the relationship to continue. I felt like I was in a completely hopeless situation.”

On another occasion in 2011, Tingey arrived at the woman’s home and persistently asked to be let in.

He is alleged to have threatened to destroy her career and disclose personal information about her.

The woman told the tribunal she took Tingey’s threat to “poison my professional reputation” very seriously.

“There was just no way I could report this,” she said.

His alleged behaviour led the woman to resign later in 2011. The complainant said Partridge was aware of the real reason for her resigning.

The hearing continues.