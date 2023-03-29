Second man pleads not guilty after meth imported hidden in beer cans

Police are investigating whether Honey Bear House Beer, which is contaminated with meth, led to a man’s death.

The second man arrested in connection with importing meth hidden in beer cans has pleaded not guilty.

Police are investigating the importation after the death of Aiden Sagala, who police said died after he “innocently sat down for a beer after work”.

The man appeared on two charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply and supplying methamphetamine in front of Judge Kate Davenport on Wednesday in the Auckland District Court.

He was arrested by police on Tuesday morning.

Supplied/Supplied Aiden Sagala has been named as the person whose death police are investigating in relation to meth-laced beer.

Judge Davenport described the situation as “tragic”.

Judge Davenport continued the man’s interim name suppression after he received it on Tuesday night in front of Judge Peter Winter.

The man was bailed, but is unable to contact the first man arrested in connection with the haul, is on a 24-hour curfew with the exception for work and has surrendered any passports.

Supplied Police seized pallets of the beer from a Manukau warehouse.

According to police, methamphetamine was concealed in a retail-ready looking blue and red 473ml cans labelled as Honey Bear House Beer, with a picture of a red bear and a maple leaf on a blue background.

A first person was arrested at Auckland Airport on March 10 and is before the Auckland District Court.

Aiden Ma’aseia Iosefa Sagala, 21, died on March 7 in Auckland City Hospital after police said he “innocently sat down for a beer after work”.

Detective inspector Glenn Baldwin said a search warrant was carried out at an Auckland address on Tuesday morning.