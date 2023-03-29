Stuff launches latest true crime podcast, The Trial

The Trial covers the court case of David Benbow, who was accused of murdering Michael McGrath.

Stuff has launched the latest entry in its award-winning catalogue of true crime podcasts - The Trial.

The show offers in-depth coverage of the trial of David Charles Benbow, the Christchurch man accused of murdering old friend Michael McGrath after he started a relationship with Benbow’s ex, Joanna Green.

McGrath disappeared, almost without trace, in May 2017. The case finally went to trial in February 2023.

It’s one of the more unusual trials in recent memory - there is no confirmed crime scene, no forensic evidence, no weapon and no body.

READ MORE:

* Crown case like a cheap Easter egg, says defence in David Benbow trial

* Feelings of jealousy, anger and betrayal at heart of Michael McGrath's murder, Crown says

* Defence expert backtracks on key evidence to Benbow murder trial



The Crown said that - while based entirely on circumstantial evidence - its case was so comprehensive there could be no doubt Benbow was guilty.

The defence said detectives were biased, working hard to build a case against Benbow after he was identified as a prime suspect - by Green.

In what is believed to be a New Zealand first, the series, hosted and produced by Michael Wright, from The Press newsroom in Christchurch, is launching as the trial unfolds.

That’s meant Stuff has scrupulously followed rules around court reporting - this is a fair and balanced look at a trial running almost two months and featuring more than 130 witnesses.

Press journalists have spent weeks at the High Court and Wright has pored over hundreds of hours of recordings to create a compelling insight into the New Zealand justice system.

“We’re really proud of The Trial,” says Stuff’s chief audio officer, Nadia Tolich. “With Black Hands, The Commune, Gone Fishing and more, Stuff has established itself as New Zealand's home of world-class true crime podcasts. We’re confident Kiwi audiences - and people overseas - will be fascinated by this deep dive into a gripping case.”

The Trial offers a rare insight into the real-world drama of an unfolding murder trial, says The Press editor Kamala Hayman.

"Listeners are put right into the courtroom to hear key witnesses give their evidence relating to the disappearance of Michael McGrath. But what's the truth?"

The Trial is available from Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you get your podcasts. Follow the show on your favourite app to get new episodes instantly.

Visit www.stuff.co.nz/the-press for full written coverage of the case from Press senior journalist - and Black Hands podcast presenter - Martin van Beynen.

Need more great true crime podcasts? Check out Stuff's full catalogue here.